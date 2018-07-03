Putting a Face (Mine) to the Risks Posed by GOP Games on Mueller Investigation
I’d like to put a human face — my own — to the risk posed by GOP gamesmanship on the Mueller investigation.
Sometime last year, I went to the FBI and provided information on a person whom I had come to believe had played a significant role in the Russian election attack on the US. Since that time, a number of public events have made it clear I was correct.
I never in my life imagined I would share information with the FBI, especially not on someone I had a journalistic relationship with. I did so for many reasons. Some, but not all, of the reasons are:
- I believed he was doing serious harm to innocent people
- I believed (others agreed) that reporting the story at that time would risk doing far more harm than good
- I had concrete evidence he was lying to me and others, including but not limited to other journalists
- I had reason to believe he was testing ways to tamper with my website
- I believed that if the FBI otherwise came to understand what kind of information I had, their likely investigative steps would pose a risk to the privacy of my readers
To protect the investigation, I will not disclose this person’s true identity or the identity and/or role I believe he played in the attack. Nor will I disclose when I went to the FBI. I did so on my own, without subpoena; I did that in an effort to protect people who have spoken to me in confidence and other journalists. Largely because this effort involved a number of last minute trips to other cities, I spent around $6K of my own money traveling to meet with lawyers and for the meeting with the FBI.
I always planned to disclose this when this person’s role was publicly revealed. But I’m doing so now for two reasons. First, I think the public deserves to see the text he sent me at 3:15 PM on November 9, 2016.
The substance of the text — that the Trump team started focusing on Syria right after the election — has been corroborated and tied to their discussions with Russia at least twice since then. Most importantly, in his statement to Congress, Jared Kushner explained his request for a back channel with the Russians by describing an effort to cooperate on Syria.
The Ambassador [Sergei Kislyak] expressed similar sentiments about relations, and then said he especially wanted to address U.S. policy in Syria, and that he wanted to convey information from what he called his “generals.” He said he wanted to provide information that would help inform the new administration. He said the generals could not easily come to the U.S. to convey this information and he asked if there was a secure line in the transition office to conduct a conversation. General Flynn or I explained that there were no such lines. I believed developing a thoughtful approach on Syria was a very high priority given the ongoing humanitarian crisis, and I asked if they had an existing communications channel at his embassy we could use where they would be comfortable transmitting the information they wanted to relay to General Flynn.
Less credibly, in the days after Mike Flynn pled guilty, an inflammatory Brian Ross report was corrected to reveal that “shortly after the election” Trump asked Flynn personally to work with Russia on Syria (Ross left ABC yesterday but as far as I understand the corrected story stands).
Retired Lt. Gen Michael Flynn has promised “full cooperation” in the special counsel’s Russia investigation and, according to a confidant, is prepared to testify that Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians, initially as a way to work together to fight ISIS in Syria.
[snip]
The source said Trump phoned Flynn shortly after the election to explicitly ask him to “serve as point person on Russia,” and to reach out personally to Russian officials to develop strategies to jointly combat ISIS.
The text sent to me matches both those reports — indeed, it makes it clear that “shortly after the election” means just over 14 hours after polls closed. But the text doesn’t come from anyone, like Kushner or Flynn, inside the Trump team. It comes from someone who, I believe, had already done real damage to the United States as part of the Russian attack. That person understood the cooperation with Syria in terms of the US backing Bashar al-Assad, not in terms of fighting ISIS.
I’m making this public now because a David Ignatius report Thursday maps out an imminent deal with Russia and Israel that sounds like what was described to me within hours of the election. This deal appears to be the culmination of an effort that those involved in the Russian attack worked to implement within hours after the election.
The other reason I’m disclosing this now is to put a human face to the danger in which the House Republicans are putting other people who, like me, provided information about the Russian attack on the US to the government.
Several times since I first considered sharing information with the FBI, I’ve asked my attorney to contact the FBI to tell them of what I perceived to be a real threat that arose from sharing that information. One of those times, I let law enforcement officers enter my house without a warrant, without me being present.
My risk isn’t going to go away — indeed, going public like this will surely exacerbate it. That’s to be expected, given the players involved.
But I’m a public figure. If something happens to me — if someone releases stolen information about me or knocks me off tomorrow — everyone will now know why and who likely did it. That affords me a small bit of protection. There are undoubtedly numerous other witnesses who have taken similar risks to share information with the government who aren’t public figures. The Republicans’ ceaseless effort to find out more details about people who’ve shared information with the government puts those people in serious jeopardy.
I’m speaking out because they can’t — and shouldn’t have to.
It infuriates me to observe (and cover) a months-long charade by the House GOP to demand more and more details about those who have shared information with the government, at least some of whom were only trying to prevent real damage to innocent people, all in an attempt to discredit the Mueller investigation. As someone who has worked to rein in dragnets for over a decade, I’m all the more disgusted to see so many lifelong cheerleaders of surveillance pretend to care now.
I only came to be convinced slowly about Russia’s role in the attack and I have been skeptical of the Steele dossier from the day it was published. That said, I obviously do not like Donald Trump — though I’m no Hillary fan, either. But my decision to share information with the FBI had nothing to do with my dislike for Donald Trump. It had to do with the serious damage that someone else I believed to be involved in the Russian attack — someone I had been friendly with — was doing to innocent people, almost all of those people totally uninvolved in American politics.
This investigation is not, primarily, an investigation into Donald Trump. It’s an investigation into people who attacked the United States. It’s time Republicans started acting like that matters.
On Thursday night, I reached out to the Special Counsel’s Office to inquire whether I could post this without damaging the investigation. After sharing the specific language from the passages I felt might pose the biggest concern, last night at 10:15, I was informed they, “take no position” on my posting it.
Wow
Just wow
Exactly. Marcy, you are amazing.
5/27/09: Marcy Wheeler received an award “for excellence in journalism in the service of the common good.”
Today we have another example of why.
I’m putting this reply here to remind all of us that she works “for the common good” – even at personal risk – with no institution to back her or control her.
Here’s a blog I wrote back on the day she received a prestigious journalism award:
https://therapysblog-fromtpm.blogspot.com/2010/09/marcy-wheeler-and-freedom-of-press.html
It includes a plea to contribute to Marcy’s work and my strongest reasons for why.
Look up to the right of your screen. Click on “SUPPORT” and donate what you can.
I stand in AWE of this courageous and selfless woman.
I agree totally, TheraP. EW, I cannot begin to say that it is overwhelming to think about your decisions and how courageous you are. It is so heartening to see your principles and how you stand for them. You have given so much to us here and the country.
Thank you.
Thanks for posting this. I realize this was an extremely tough set of choices you made, and I think you’ve done something important, for the Americans who need a sound Mueller investigation, sure, but also to people overseas who will be screwed by stupid gamesmanship.
I get very frustrated by the tendency of so much of the press, especially at the higher levels, to deal with everything they cover as an abstraction. I realize the ability to create distance is essential for a journalist, but it quickly becomes clear that for most they not only gloss over the effect they have on real lives, but they compound the problem by ignoring the agendas that they have and that they champion.
Again, I know this is tough, and thanks.
May hope and courage hold fast
Damn, emptywheel, that is a hell of a thing. Thanks for your clarity, earnestness, and insight in sharing this. I’m sure you know that there’s no need to have any compunction about asking anything of your readership, if it can help.
Thank you for your moral courage Marcy Wheeler. Trust is something which does not come easily, I trust you to provide reliable analysis regardless of personal fallout. Damn, it’s time I put my money where my mouth is and support your excellent reporting. Again, thank you.
Thank you again for your service to the cornerstone of the United States of America, the still free press. You are my hero Marcy!
Stunning integrity and courage, Marcy. Thank you!
That’s an incredible story.
I strongly support your actions. Courageous personally, courageous professionally. Few top journalists working for corporate media would out a source, regardless of the lies they were spreading, regardless of the damage they did and could do through them.
Rather than allow yourself to be used to further a crime or to damage your country – and without the corporate backing available to an MSM reporter – you did the right thing. Your conduct would be rare in New York or Washington. It could not be found in a White House desperate to do Russia’s bidding. I commend your actions. I’m pretty sure Izzy would be proud, too.
Thanks. We’ll see how it plays out. I’m sure I did the correct thing. Broke a bunch of cardinal rules of journalism tho.
Given your five bullet points above, I doubt it. You’re careful with your words, and you know that there’s a difference between a source giving you incorrect information and a source flat-out lying to you. In the latter case, you have no obligation to protect a source at all, which is what appears to have happened here. Revealing their identity isn’t “burning a source”. It’s “exposing a fraud”. The only disappointing thing about this situation is that since you’re the one who exposed the fraud, we can’t go to you to suss out who the fraud is, because you’re already involved. There’s only one emptywheel.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart…Just to know there are folks like you willing to sacrifice for the good of others, gives me a boost and a feeling that I am not alone, and I WILL hold up my end of my CIVIL responsibilities….
you displayed, and thru this post continue to display, physical courage, emptywheel.
you also displayed another important courage, the courage to go against the rules and norms of your profession (and of others of your social groups). it is a failure of this latter courage that often leads us later to a futile “if only i had…”.
you will never have to live with “if only i had…”, emptywheel.
those rules and norms, journalistic in this case, are like the guarantees in the u. s. constitution, well-intentioned and benign taken one-by-one, but endlessly competing with one another and easily woven into an entrapping mesh.
my observation of you over long time tells me it was your very strong personal integrity and your diamond-hard sense of right that allowed you to act against the social and personal fear restraints that would have tugged at you as you considered what to do.
i cannot tell you how much i admire thid kind of courage, emptywheel. it can change the course of events.
I think you correctly resuscitated a few cardinal rules of journalism. Outing a lying source is not revealing sources and methods. It is refusing to be used to commit crimes, to damage reputations of a source’s enemies for the convenience of the source, to damage a country in support of its principal opponent.
Judith Miller, in contrast, for a time with the full support of the New York bloody Times, went to jail to avoid revealing a source almost certainly using her and her paper to commit crimes. If that was following a rule of journalism, fuck them.
Apologies for not being able to back up that opinion with a suitcase full of fifties to keep the likker cabinet full. I’ll do what I can. Thanks, again.
Speaking of cardinals and rules, a lot of kids would have been spared enormous trauma if a bunch of cardinals had decided to follow moral imperatives and not get hung up on rules.
And you’re right — the rules of journalism aren’t absolutes, and there are times when competing needs allow them to be overridden.
“Sweet Judy Blew Lies” by Marcy Wheeler. That’s is my first MTwheel article I think from 2005, and I’ve been a devoted follower since. Marcy, you’re truly one of the good guys. Always have been. Because you do the right thing. A shining light, with the highest integrity and moral standards. Thanks again and again!
Your courage, honesty and ethics are an inspiration, Ms. Wheeler!
You help us to keep hope alive.
Don’t drink any tea that you didn’t make for yourself.
Get a bigger dog, maybe several.
(That you are getting this shit means you are already too close to the truth for some people’s comfort)
Take care/be safe….
What Bob, Simplify, Lisa, oilfield, harpie, eoh, and others in this thread said so well.
Prof. Wheeler, you are an international treasure.
Stay safe Marcy!
Recently, indeed just over this last night quite concretely, I’ve been thinking along the lines of how it could useful if the OSC were to have the benefit of input from someone with your gifts – well, you anyway – in reviewing the OSC’s work to date for what if anything Mueller could/should/can/will “report” to the AG (in this case, DAG) in the way of findings on the issue of obstruction of the FBI’s investigation into foreign interference in the 2016 election.
(The other or “recommendation” component is beyond your legal competence – by which I don’t intend any slight to your forensic gifts, or comment on your NAL status, or view on your judgment [except when it comes to the art of noir crime figure nicknames, of course]. The same can be said as strongly me, about any of us, even about Mueller; the choice is, per DoJ written policy, entirely that of whoever is in the role of the AG, as a confirmed member of the president’s cabinet or, as in this case, that member’s properly appointed designate.)
My thinking included musing on what such a project would mean for this website, at least during the time of your involvement in such a consultancy. Point being, I’m not surprised by your news here. And I’m even less surprised by your revelation of someone, or several, reaching out in efforts to subvert or otherwise use you. I mean, the huge uptick in just overt efforts in reader comments on this site almost cannot fail to suggest just that, despite so many of those being cartoonish.
So I take this particular post as both
1. an unprecedentedly stark assurance from the proprietor of this lemonade stand on how seriously we must take partisan attacks on the OSC, and
2. that the dynamics of your observer status of the turbulence caused by this extraordinarily heightened exchange of foreign & domestic rat fluids introduced as a function of the Trump candidacy, never truly ‘neutral’ regardless, is more complex than we’re given to grasp.
I wish you well; I’m sure we all do.
And we each might do with wishing so to every other of us. The system’s teetering on the brink.
Unless I’m vastly mistaken about what I reported to them, I imagine they keep a close eye on what I write.
I take some reassurance from that. They SHOULD do just that. There’s just no one else quite like you.
Rhetorical–and none of my business–do you have a signed will, advanced directive, funeral plans?
Rhetorical, if the worst happens, who do you want donations in your name to go to?
Rhetorical, what advice about personal safety would you provide to someone in your position?
Thank you ma’am!
I don’t know you personally but thoroughly enjoy your work online and know this was not a rash decision. The time and thought involved proves that.
I just hope this does not seriously complicate your life too much.
You are (in the truest, old fashioned, sense of the phrase) an American hero — and I applaud you — as a fine, fine fellow human being.
Your keen sense of doing the right thing is to be admired.
And I wish, taught to our children — and their children.
Travel well; travel light — and know that hundreds of thousands of us… support you. If you ever need anywhere to “hide out for a few weeks” — we all here on the other side of Lake Michigan, have great wi fi, comfy spare bedrooms, dog parks and (pretty good) wine. We always have good hot coffee at the ready — and my wife makes a great fresh fruit filled french crepe, most mornings, too.
Just say, and the Resistance is at your disposal. I say that jokingly, but the offer is absolutely serious. We also have a mountain hideaway in the Rockies similarly equipped.
Thank you, Marcy. For the 16 years that I’ve followed you — thank you — from the bottom of my heart.
There are no heroes in this story.
Heroes don’t make history, people working together make history. Heroes are stand-ins for the many, so the reader doesn’t lose the thread.
Everything I would want to say has been stated by wiser heads up thread, but though you need no further commendation, I would like to add my own expression of admiration and gratitude for the work you have done, the intelligence and integrity you display, and the rigour and fortitude you exemplify.
Whoa. Hat’s off, Marcy
EW,
I want to thank you immensely for your dedication to your principles. Trust is granted and when broken there are consequences. Your writing demonstrates your integrity daily. I’m one of many standing with you together. Xoxo
I can’t help but wonder if the text is from someone who works at the Nation
In contrast, having thought a little on this (probably unavoidable), I decided to put away my fishing gear on this one. I think we all here should do that.
Agreed. We’ll probably know soon enough.
As ever, much respect to EW. This stuff matters.
Wise observation. I imagine we all look forward to a time when the full story can emerge without adverse consequences to innocent parties: in the meantime patience and caution seem advisable.
I’m being a little facetious, as I don’t really think that’s the source. I’m taking a cheap shot at the Nation, and more people should be. They’ve done a great deal of damage to the investigation, see their published article history.
https://www.thenation.com/keyword/trump-and-russia/
Only Calvin Trillin seems to not be actively trying to undermine the Russia investigation
You can’t seriously be suggesting that giving a platform to Seth Rich conspiracy theorists might impugn their credibility.
Wow. Amazing post.
I can only imagine how the source of that text would be in a position to know that sort of information.
It must have taken a fusion of courage and steeley resolve to go to law enforcement.
Anyway, if your source was lying to journalists and endangering national security, it was the right thing to do.
I wish you complete safety, Marcy, esp from Russian oligarchs and the Trump Crime Family. It’d be nice to know who the journalist is who’s misrepresenting as I suspect some readers will guess wrong.
Thank you for your ongoing efforts, ranging back to Holy Joe through today.
Meant for this to be a reply to Marcy’s reply to mine, up thread — but button not working (in Chrome):
“Please allow me to beg to… differ.”
Even if all you’d ever done was educate all of us — since Papa Dick days (2003) — about how our government is and was being subverted… you would be a hero.
But this overnight stuff — it is… heroic.
No one of any significant import knows who (or where) my family and I are — and we are mobile — in several venues — but ALL of our family home doors are forever open to you — and your family.
Immigrants on two legs, and the four legged recovering ones, as well.
Stay safe, and take very good care.
Namaste
Best wishes ew!
Thanks…. Many times over, for your writing skills and honesty.
A class act. You have brought joy and truth from your “keenly curious and questioning mind.”
Journalism at its best.
Good luck and stay safe.
Thanks for your true service to our country. You embody what the word patriotic means.
The good thing is that the trolls now know the FBI is watching this site. The bad thing is the FBI is watching this site, for the rest of us, but I guess they watch us anyway.
I’m confused (what else is new, amirite?). You mention that this person is lying, but then state that the text was, in essence, corroborated. So it’s not clear my excessive-heat fogged out brain what the lie is. Was it about the person’s true intentions? It’s weird to share that type of info that is kind of true and then spread disinformation. I might have an inkling about the source, but it would only be speculation, which I’m not gonna share.
Be safe. Holy shit, life comes at you fast.
She indicated in a twitter post that the text correctly predicted what happened, and implied that the person told lies about other subjects. Marcy can correct me if I am wrong, but thought I would help out to close the loop on this question.
Thanks. It’s like a million degrees out and makes me less quick on the uptake.
Recall the two links I directed at you recently, and you said you bookmarked but had no time atm to read.
Pretty sure the metadata involving this person goes way back.
Are you talking about insider threats on nukes?
Trump:
Tel Aviv Candidate
This is a stunning development, Marcy. I hope you remain vigilant and that others take your concerns seriously. You’ve been a tremendous and unparalleled journalist ever since your FDL days.
What everyone says …
Thank you.
@ WW
Sorry, missed the snark
Well, I’m reading a lot of this stuff and Dreyfuss seems to be clear, but there’s a real concern I have about Cohen. It could be that’s he’s just a Russaphile, he’s emeritus of Russian studies, NYU/Princeton, after all. But I can’t get past the fact that his analysis is so bad. He seems to be running the playbook that this all comes from the dossier…
Prof. Wheeler, “if it bleeds, it leads.”
Your safety is the breaking news in the Mueller investigation.
Hope you’ve priced kevlar. https://www.safeguardarmor.com/bullet-proof-vests/
I hope your media savvy supporters explain to print, online, tv, and radio producers that you’re tip-of-the-spear for their safety. Appeasement led to WW2.
Your photo and ongoing coverage of your story above the fold on the front-page of the NYT’s, WSJ, WaPo, Guardian, USA Today, LA Times, Chicago Tribune–the surviving big city dailies–interviews on cable news, Meet the Press–Sunday morning news shows–enhances the safety of the media. Coverage of threats to you sends a message to those who try to intimidate the media. You beat cancer. If the etymology of your handle is what I suspect, it’s newsworthy. Amherst rugby, GM, beer-thirty, rhubarb pies, gardener, wife, elder-care provider, rescue dog provider, Wolverines, Lions, and Patriots fan resonate.
Anti-Trump Republicans, Charlie Sykes, George Will, … should be leading.
A photo-op with Rand Paul makes sense to me.
Ford, not GM.
I just want to add that writing this piece, as well as going through the rigors with the FBI, is incredibly brave.
I’m a little freaked out, I can only imagine how you feel.
Would like to comment occasionally – have been a lurker for years.
Many of my friends consider me to be a conspiracy theorist. Because of your digging into those conspiracies and turning out to be correct, I can stand and shout “I stand absolved. ” Here comes another one that will give me to shout!
on another note, perhaps a visit to Amy Goodman would raise your visibility and offer a modicum of safety.
Someone should retweet at Maddow or Chris Hayes, too. I’m not on twitter.
It’s fine to be a conspiracy theorist, Thomas, just look for evidence that disproves your theory. That’s what Marcy does, and she’s the most honest person writing about all this
Thank you.
Long-time top DOJ lawyer, Scott Schools, leaves the DOJ. He was Rosenstein’s principal deputy. Part of his portfolio was to follow the Mueller investigation, which his replacement will apparently not do.
My bet is that Jefferson Beauregard is working to isolate Rosenstein and Mueller as preparation for more dramatic action.
https://www.npr.org/2018/07/03/625581627/another-top-justice-department-lawyer-steps-down-following-earlier-departures
The above is from the article, but I tend to think you are correct that he was pushed. It might not have been directly; simply the tremendously adversarial climate.
First, it was an article in NPR, not known for rocking any boats. Second, that would be any institution’s expected official position – nothing to see, move along – especially one with a PR team hired by Sessions.
Third, the timing is unusual. Schools is apparently independently wealthy, owing to his grandfather having founded a successful grocery store chain in the South. He can do what he wants. He chose the DoJ and has had a successful career for decades. Apparently, he doesn’t want to work for Jeff Sessions anymore. In isolation, who would? But the idea that he is leaving to take a more highly paid job in the private sector, when he doesn’t need the money or the prestige, answers no questions.
The Mueller investigation is a big deal. It is one of the few counterweights to the Trump regime. Schools was a part of it, through helping Rosenstein oversee it. This has the appearance of isolating Rosenstein. So the questions are why, why now, and why will his replacement not work on supervising Mueller for Rosenstein.
Yep. Agree with you earl.
In other times, I would say that Weinsheimer will not supervise Mueller because he is the acting ADAG, not the nominee to be the new ADAG. As an acting official, there is great pressure simply to focus on keeping normal stuff running. A new nominee might be named by the time he gets up to speed and in the meantime, his old job (which he still holds) continues to need attention. He’ll pass some of that off to *his* deputy, but he’s got to put in some time on that work as well.
But it’s not just this position. As the story notes, “Nominees to run the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Civil Rights Division and Environmental and Natural Resources Division have not been confirmed in the Senate.” That’s almost a State Department level of unfilled positions, meaning far too much of the entire level or two of DOJ below Rosenstein is running on acting appointments with various people wearing multiple hats.
My WAG is that Rosenstein said “you’ve got more than enough to do without supervising Mueller on my behalf. I’ll pick up some of the slack there, and you do what is needed with everything else.”
So, does this in any way indicate that Brian Ross was set up by the Russians or by Americans aiding and abetting them in their attack on the American elections? Ross’ firing by ABC/Disney has a malodorous stench to it. It seems to me likely that someone set him up to eliminate a journalist that was a strong fighter against corruption.
You must be tired carrying around those big brass balls. This takes more guts than anyone can know.
A true patriot putting it all on the line.
❤️🙏🏼🇺🇸
“It’s time that Republicans start acting like that matters.” What Republicans? From what I have observed most Republicans would sell you down the river in a heart beat.
So, this comment :”I’m making this public now because a David Ignatius report Thursday maps out an imminent deal with Russia and Israel that sounds like what was described to me within hours of the election. This deal appears to be the culmination of an effort that those involved in the Russian attack worked to implement within hours after the election.” indicates that they were successful? Sorry if I’m slow on the uptake.
@earl, I’m not sure I’d mess with Rosenstein at this moment. He seems like he’s ready to start shouting “Trump is a Russian asset!” if anyone messes with him further. At this point, I think they have enough to make the country believe.
Probably not Sessions directly or overtly, but very likely tolerated by him and his entire politicized office, at the very least. These are Rs working over Rs; it’s something like a war among mobs. The stress we detected from Rosenstein in last week’s hearing surely must merely hint at its full extent.
Tomorrow is Independence Day, and in this year of 2018, we are moving toward having a king/dictator-run government, and taxation with no representation. What a horrible state of affairs.
The US was founded on the idea that the tyranny of UK could be overcome. Yet, the fascists never gave up, and here we are.
The Final Exam.
Vote 2018-11-06 if you can.
EoH
Re Schools departure
Is your thinking that it is the AG who assigns the roles of Asst Deputy AGs, and if Rosenstein wants/needs an Asst DAG to help oversee Mueller, it is ultimately down to Sessions to say yay or nay?
Forgive me if this seems obvious to you, but I have only come accross snippets about the Mueller oversight team within the DoJ, most reporting has focussed on the succession to the DAG and the reporting on his team has been scant.
No, I assume that someone as senior as a DAG hires his own direct reports, giving due consideration to the interests of the civil service bureaucracy.
When a senior executive’s direct reports leave or change assignment, a usual question is whether the change is routine, the executive is realigning personnel for strategic reasons, or is preparing to go. If either of the latter two, Schools presumably had no reason to stick around under Sessions.
My other point is that the AG might have used his formal authority and informal power to assert pressure on Rosenstein and/or Schools outside the formal assignment process. The WH, using its own resources, would fully have encouraged that.
With this regime, as was true for Communist China and the Soviet Union, when something is officially denied is a good indicator that it is true.
Your nested reply above is very helpful
As if the Russians were not already a big part of all this, apparently Donald J. will have a one-on-one pre-meeting with Vlad before the start of his official meeting with Vlad. Either Vlad refuses to wait or Donny can’t wait to tell daddy what a good little boy he’s been. Instead of the press calling this a “summit,” they should call it a “nadir”.
It gets tiring saying this over and over again, but that behavior from an American president, let alone a Republican, is Not Normal. It is how a lesser mob boss behaves with a bigger mob boss. In another Washington, the relevant House and Senate committees and senior politicians in private would be all over the president asking WTF is going on. How do you impeach an entire political party?
We can’t, they have all the guns and all the crazies. I’m not sure how we win this, other than with overwhelming evidence. That seems to be Mueller’s goal.
Well there’s this guy, who seems off his rocker:
https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/politics/2018/07/02/man-threatens-kill-sen-rand-paul-ax/751211002/
People really hate Rand Paul. He brings out the murderous and enraged (multiple times).
NBC reports that Jim Jordan refused to deal with sexual abuse by a team doctor while Jordan was a wrestling coach at Ohio State.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/powerful-gop-rep-jim-jordan-accused-turning-blind-eye-sexual-n888386
This is a Jerry Sandusky/Larry Nassar level scandal. Former team doctor Richard Strauss is estimated to have assaulted 1500 or more wrestlers.
Multiple former wrestlers have said that they told Jordan during his four years at OSU and he did nothing. They use words such as liar when talking about Jordan, who claims complete ignorance about Strauss.
And the evangelicals will wipe it away.
What a disgusting person he is, and his apologists who, I’m sure, will soon defend him.
The “I know nussink” Sgt. Schultz defense is not likely to work after the Penn State and Michigan State debacles. However aggressive and ambitious, an assistant head coach would have more reason to know about this sort of abuse than even a head coach. He’s closer to the players and the locker room complaints.
In the gaiety of the nineties, when Jordan was an OSU assistant wrestling coach, it would have been typical to bury this sort of abuse, just as it was done at Penn State and Michigan. Outing anything would have been perceived as bad for big donors, bad for the legislature, bad for the University, bad for recruitment, and bad for signature athletic teams. That made denial very easy.
If the allegations are true, Jordan should be burnt toast.
it can’t be coincidence that this is the same representative jim jordan who was the republican attack dog mauling rosenstein in the hearing the otherday, can it?
cave, canes!
Wasn’t Denny Hastert in Ohio as well? wrestling, too, wasn’t it?
Illinois
Thanks, for me personal privacy visa vi the FBI is not a concern. Unlike others I only have public sources and information. The oligarchs and other mal actors have had all my web clicks whenever they wanted to. ( In the day one could watch the EW visitors’ IP addresses in real time so such as VPN and TOR are useful to some)
I comment again that the deepcapture.com site described being burned by informants, physically attacked, threatened, and privately investigated up the ying yang when they wrote about Felix Sater, his buddies, and Wall Street. They named names in the media who were active players of misinformation. Controlling the narrative was so paramount that a made “journalist” was the leader of the group concerned with the murder of a US investigative writer. Their silence indicates a serious threat or a secret court order similar to the one that veiled Sater’s crimes. Mueller’s FBI and the DOJ came up crickets.
Some write that the US is safe from FSB or GRU murder. But it is not safe from mob murder and these years there is no difference.
They named names in the media who were active players of misinformation.
Is there a place to find this? Who did they name, if you are comfortable saying?
The current web site deepcapture.com, and archives and less official archives that you can reach from searching. When a Canadian libel suit, ( feed them misinformation and sue if they use it) took down their web site they did not restore everything when they came back on line. Basically any journalist or media in NYC or DC is suspect as can be seen by their lack of interest and support. The “right wing” owns so much media today that I don’t want to speculate what information will reach the public. Case in point would be some of Trump’s border policy statements getting very limited coverage.
It is incredibly brave to point out that our intelligence agencies were actively working to undermine an incoming presidential administration.
I appreciate your ongoing reporting and willingness to stick your neck out!
Clearly the “A1” humint source was either abusing their surveillance authority, or leaking classified intelligence on the advisors of an elected offical to undermine their ability to function.
Nobody here is “pointing that out”, and that statement is pure bullshit.
Saved me the trouble. Thanks.
Given the Hellenistic nom-de-troll the classical response is
“Horseshit, Troy. Mind the spears on the way out”
:)
Not an entire TLA. But a player from a TLA that was planted inside a media org is the logical explanation.
There are many in that role.
I don’t know if this is how you intend this – but your posting this now, when you have been purposefully sitting on it for a very long time, makes me fear that the tide is turning against the investigation. I thank you for assuming risk for your country; I am sorry that its leaders are apparently uninterested in your safety; and I hope that no harm comes to you.
It could also be tied to Trump’s veiled threat to those who oppose him. I do not take it as the investigation is going sour. On the contrary, Cohen is starting to intimate he has much to share. The manufactured distractions provide evidence IMHO that the investigation is on track.
<I>It could also be tied to Trump’s veiled threat to those who oppose him. I do not take it as the investigation is going sour. On the contrary, Cohen is starting to intimate he has much to share. The manufactured distractions provide evidence IMHO that the investigation is on track.</I>
I should clarify – I don’t mean that this post makes me worry that there’s no substance to the Mueller investigation. We know there’s been external pressure against the investigation the whole time – this post makes me worry that Marcy’s confidence that the investigation will be able to surmount those pressures is now flagging, for some reason that she knows and I don’t. And I think this post is evidence (as if I needed more) that there’s a lot about this mess that she knows and I don’t.
I hope I’m wrong!
Carol Gillian called it an “Ethic of Care.”
You exemplify it, Marcy!
https://therapysblog-fromtpm.blogspot.com/2010/09/marcy-wheeler-and-freedom-of-press.html
The above – my EW tribute. From years back.
“Sooner or later it all gets real/Walk on…”
We talk about this stuff in the abstract, but it occasionally reaches out to touch us (or some of us) in real ways.
I respect you for pushing against the easy narratives, even though there were times I quite disagreed (and others would jump on the bus)
Dear Marcy,
Be well and be careful. We need you.
Thanks for everything you do. Wee $$ on its way.
Teddy
emptywherl writes:
“… I’m making this public now because a David Ignatius report Thursday maps out an imminent deal with Russia and Israel that sounds like what was described to me within hours of the election. This deal appears to be the culmination of an effort that those involved in the Russian attack worked to implement within hours after the election… ”
from this i infer that a good deal of behind-the-scenes work took place before the election with regard to this syria deal. for a time frame, one could guess months, possibly from the time of the republican convention. from what emptywheel has written here, a good deal of time had elapsed since the election before the deal was recently consummated – over 18 months.
if this kind o ” pre-planning” :) was done for syria, it could have been done for other matters in which a trump presidency would have been of great help to the russian federation. the matter of the 2014 u. s. sanctions against russia imposed over the ukraine quarrel come readily to mind, the initial two of which are said to have been quite damaging to the russian economy. the obama administration added others.
the matter of sanctions was an unstated subject of the june9, 2016 meeting. we may see a relaxing of the major sanctions in the coming months without any concommitant “give” by the russiaan government.
At some risk of being… tedious, here:
If the moment presents itself, please go hide where you have no prior connections. You and I share no on grid connections.
My wife and family will vouch for me, and will hide you and your family — we can hide you. All with wi-fi, in a home (or series of homes) — to which your prior contacts (foes, especially) have… zero visibility.
Tell bmaz if interested (if we get there). That will be the connect route. But only if that moment arrives — and you sense… real or present danger.
Hushing up now.
Be careful. You just said ‘stuff’ you probably should not have.
She is going to be fine, if Comcast would get off their ass.
I have started and stopped several times to post my support for you and all that you do. I am better for having found your site a little over a year ago and started following you on Twitter. Many many others are better off as well.
On the lighter side, I must ask: when you “…I let law enforcement officers enter my house without a warrant, without me being present.” where in the heck was June Bug? Those law enforcement people might have been in grave danger ya know ;-)
Hitting the cookie jar – buy the Bug a treat.
Pete
Stay well {{{EW}}} – you are special to me and many others.
.
xxo,
SLA
It is embarrassing for anyone that enjoyed your writing and recommended it to others to have to read nonsense such as “a person whom I had come to believe had played a significant role in the Russian election attack on the US”.
“a person whom I had come to believe had played a significant role in the Russian election attack on the US”
Interesting. I have not seen any evidence of such an attack. Only assertions without proof of various people with interests to claim such.
“I’m making this public now because a David Ignatius report Thursday maps out an imminent deal with Russia and Israel that sounds like what was described to me within hours of the election. ”
What Ignatius stenographed is an unrealistic Israeli wishlist (the demand of no Iranians in Damascus makes this obvious). Israel is not in the situation where it can make such demands. The Syrian government will claim back all of Syria with support of its allies. It is the only entity to decide about Iran’s role in Syria.
In 2015, when the first Russian fighter jet landed in Hmeymim, the U.S. knew that it had lost in Syria. It would not and will not risk a direct war against another nuclear superpower for regime change in Syria. Any reasonable strategist could foresee that. The Pentagon tried some tricks (and still does) to delay and to install some form of its “Salafist Principality” between Iraq and Syria but to no avail. It has lost the gamble. Trump (like Obama) understood that and acted appropriately.
I do not understand what rabbit hole Marcy has gone through. I m left to quote someone smarter than me:
“I believe that what is being done in the context of the Russiagate in the US is the manifestation of deep domestic controversy, because the losers do not have the guts to accept that they have lost the elections.”
That was Sergej Lavrov in a recent interview. I think he is right.
http://www.mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/3285972
Sergej Lavrov?
Now there’s a source of integrity and believably! /s
The trolling is a 2.o.
believability. Don’t know why autocorrect did that and I have no edit function.
b,
You wrote, “I have not seen any evidence of such an attack.”
Please quote the first sentence in,
“THE MUELLER QUESTIONS MAP OUT CULTIVATION, A QUID PRO QUO, AND A COVER-UP (PART ONE, CULTIVATION),” which you consider incomplete, inaccurate, or false.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2018/05/02/the-mueller-questions-map-out-cultivation-a-quid-pro-quo-and-a-cover-up-part-one-cultivation/
https://media.tenor.com/images/8616cf0d71f20941c990216d3d090a93/tenor.gif
B is of Moon of Alabama and as such has her own turf to protect as though being right were of any preemptive value.
Donated. May the force be with you, Marcy. You are the definition of integrity.